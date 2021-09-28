Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle on her weight loss journey: I thought I should not take health lightly

Filmmaker and ace choreographer Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle has been in the headlines owing to her physical transformation. Her massive weight loss journey has left many fans impressed. In a recent interview with a leading daily, she confessed that it was ‘long due’. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lizelle said that if you’re not fit, then everything else doesn’t matter. She believes that whatever sacrifice you do for anyone in this world will not matter unless you don’t take care of yourself.

Lizelle said, “The shoot of Street Dancer 3D was starting then, and I don’t know whether I manifested this, it just happened. I thought ‘I should not take health lightly’. Remo kept telling me ‘it’s in your mind, till you don’t make up your mind, nothing is going to happen’ That was a turning point for me. I had reached a point where I thought if I don’t take care of myself, I will lose everything.”

Praveen Nair, celebrity fitness trainer guided Lizelle during her weight loss mission. Lizelle opted for intermittent fasting, starting with 14 hours, then making it 16, and even 18 hours. Talking about her journey Lizelle explained, “I think you need to be a little selfish towards yourself. That was one point which changed everything. I travelled to London for Street Dancer’s shoot and was in touch with Praveen constantly, what I was eating I was off carbs. They say you should give yourself 30-40 days without telling the world. When the world notices you, that’s when you have achieved something. In London people couldn’t make it out since I was wearing warm clothes. But in the next schedule in Dubai, people started saying ‘oh you have a lost of weight’.”