Remo D’Souza wishes ‘angel’ Salman Khan on his birthday; Calls him a man with ‘golden heart’

Remo D’Souza, who has survived a major heart attack recently, has penned a sweet birthday note for superstar Salman Khan.

Bollywood actor is celebrating his 55th birthday today. His fans and friends from the entertainment industry are sharing birthday wishes for the actor since last night. However, the Ek Tha Tiger actor is having a private birthday celebration with his family member and close friends this year at his Panvel farmhouse due to the ongoing pandemic. Now today, Salman’s Race 3 director Remo D’Souza, who has survived a major heart attack recently, has penned a heartfelt birthday note for the actor.

Director-choreographer Remo D'souza was hospitalised for a few days in Kokilaben, Mumbai. During the hard times, birthday boy Salman Khan has helped Remo's wife, Lizelle. Thus, along with the birthday note, Remo has also expressed his gratitude towards Salman Khan. Remo also called Salman his ‘angel’. He shared a picture of him along with Salman Khan and wrote, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan sir. Love you and a big THANK YOU :)))))#heartofgold #angel.” Remo and Salman had worked together in Race 3.

Take a look at Remo D’Souza’s birthday wish for Salman Khan here:

A few days back, Remo's wife, Lizelle has also posted a gratitude note for Salman Khan. She wrote,"I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank Salman Khan for being the biggest emotional support. You are an angel. Thank you so much bhai for always being there."

Remo D'Souza has worked in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He has also directed the ABCD series.

Meanwhile, while speaking with media last night, Salman said, “There are no celebrations this year, it’s just me and my family, no one else.”

