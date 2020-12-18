  1. Home
Remo D’Souza's wife Lizelle CONFIRMS he's back home after being discharged from the hospital

Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged and is now back at home.
Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D'Souza has been finally discharged from the hospital today.  A few days ago, after suffering a heart attack, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. His heart attack occurred when the ace choreographer was at his home. He was rushed to the hospital along with his wife Lizelle and a few of his close friends and neighbours. Now, according to an ETimes report, Remo has been discharged from the hospital and he has reached home today during the afternoon.

In a conversation with ETimes, Remo’s wife Lizelle simply confirmed, "We are back home." For the past few days, apart from Remo’s wife Lizelle, close friends Ahmed Khan and Aamir Ali kept a close tab on the Race 3 director. According to a source close to the family, Remo had a blockage in his heart. He was in the ICU and doctors had done angiography. However, later, Lizelle and his friends confirmed that he is stable now. A few days back, Aamir also shared a picture of Remo wherein he is striking heroic poses in a hospital gown. While sharing the same, Aamir wrote, ““My brother is back.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

On Monday, Lizelle also shared a video of Remo tapping his feet to a peppy track. While sharing the video, she wrote, “DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER ...... @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS.”

Earlier, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal had also shared an update about Remo’s health on social media, he wrote, “Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it.”

Also Read: WATCH: THIS is what Remo D’Souza’s is up to in the hospital as he recovers after suffering a heart attack

Credits :ETimes

