Remo D'souza admitted in ICU after suffering heart attack, choreographer undergoes angioplasty

The choreographer was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he suffered a heart attack.
26097 reads Mumbai
Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'souza suffered a heart attack on Friday morning, multiple media reports stated. The director was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in the city. He is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and has already undergone angioplasty. 

His wife Lizelle D’Souza told Indian Express, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important." 

This is a breaking story. 

Credits :Indian Express

