Remo D'souza admitted in ICU after suffering heart attack, choreographer undergoes angioplasty
The choreographer was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Friday after he suffered a heart attack.
Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'souza suffered a heart attack on Friday morning, multiple media reports stated. The director was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in the city. He is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and has already undergone angioplasty.
His wife Lizelle D’Souza told Indian Express, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important."
This is a breaking story.
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Indian Express
You may like these
Saroj Khan Demise: Remo D'souza pens heartfelt note, says this is the 'biggest loss to our dance fraternity'
Varun Dhawan wishes Street Dancer 3 director Remo D’Souza on his birthday; Says ‘next steps gonna be the best’
Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor look delighted while posing with Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan and Remo D'Souza
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue