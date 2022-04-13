Remo D'souza on Alia & Ranbir in Brahmastra's Kesariya: I can officially say they make the best-looking pair.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got the sweetest gift ahead of their wedding from Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Taking to social media, Ayan dropped a brief teaser from Brahmastra's very first song Kesariya featuring the two actors. Wishing them "love and light", Ayan shared a glimpse of the song.

A part of the song was shot in Varanasi last month and choreographed by Remo D'souza. Speaking about the song, Remo told ETimes, "I didn’t travel this time when they were wrapping up. Ayan shot it himself since it was more story-based than choreography-led. The song is just a travelling number between both of them, going through the bylanes of Varanasi. It’s a string of moments, which are all story-based, taking their equation forward."

While the song has already won over hearts, fans are also going over Alia and Ranbir's chemistry. Commenting on the same, he said, "Ranbir and Alia have the best chemistry, both on and off screen. And now that they are getting married, I can officially say that they make the best-looking pair. You can make that out on screen when they look at each other and in real life when they hold one another together. It was beautiful to shoot with them. They are extremely professional artistes and that is a quality that they both don’t compromise, ever. I’m yet to see a better set of actors than them. They get their timing right, always. The way they were on the sets was amazing, too. They would hang with the whole team together. They wouldn’t tear themselves away from the gang. And when they were at work, they were only working. They know how to keep work away from what they share in real life."

Brahmastra will see Alia and Ranbir share screen space for the first time. The couple are set to to get married this week in an intimate family affair.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Haldi celebrations begin; See venue, date, guest list details & more