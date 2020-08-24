  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Remo Dsouza donates blood at the donation camp at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo Dsouza on Monday donated blood at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav.
4924 reads Mumbai
NewsRemo Dsouza donates blood at the donation camp at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Utsav
The blood donation camp at Lalbaug during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity is well known, and Remo posted on Instagram his experience of taking part in the activity. "Bappa has always showered his blessings on us. I was very lucky that I could this year give instead of asking ....a very good initiative by @lalbaugcharaja blood donation and plasma donation drive," Remo wrote. Along with it, he has uploaded a few pictures of him giving blood. Remo also donated kits that comprise mask, head cover, alcohol wipes, gloves, shoe covers and sanitisers.
 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement