Remo D'souza to make biopic on late choreographer Saroj Khan's life? Says it's his 'dream project'

Known as Masterji, Saroj Khan has left behind a legacy in dance like no other. Now, latest reports reveal that a biopic is likely to be made on the dance guru.
The Bollywood film industry has lost some of its most talented artists in the last three months. From Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan to Sushant Singh Rajput and Saroj Khan, industry and fans of these artists have been in for a rude shock. Saroj Khan, who passed away on 3 July, was deeply mourned by the dance fraternity and the actors she worked with. Known as Masterji, Saroj Khan has left behind a legacy in dance like no other. Now, latest reports reveal that a biopic is likely to be made on the dance guru.  

According to a report in NavBharat Times, Saroj's daughter Sukaina revealed that the biopic was in talks for a while and choreographer Remo D'souza was likely to take on the project. "Filmmaker Kunal Kohli first approached us then director Baba

Yadav’s wife also wanted to make a web series on her life. Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza also wished to make one, during the shooting of the film Kalank. She was keen that Remo should make the film because Remo's life story is also about becoming a hero from zero. Mummy said that Remo is also in the same profession and he will understand her journey and the and the incidents that happen in the life of a choreographer well."

Remo revealed that talks were underway for a biopic on Masterji's life. "The last conversation took place before the lockdown. Sarojji came to my office to talk about it. While shooting the song titled Tabah Ho Gaye with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, when we would be together for hours every day, I told Sarojji that her life is inspiring and and that a woman-oriented film can be made on her journey. On hearing this, she readily agreed and had said ‘Bilkul, bol kab banayega. Jaldi bana de'." 

However, he added, that is it too early for talks. "Till now I have not said anything officially on this, but this is my dream project," Remo revealed. 

Credits :NBT

