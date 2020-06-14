  1. Home
Remo D'souza recalls Sushant Singh Rajput complaining to him about not casting him in ABCD

Sushant was always full of life. I was surprised he did not win the season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4' because he was simply the best there.
7168 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 08:03 pm
Remo D'souza recalls Sushant Singh Rajput complaining to him about not casting him in ABCD
(Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza knew Sushant Singh Rajput from long before the late actor became a star. He had judged Sushant about a decade ago on the dance reality show, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4". Sushant had finished second in the competition)

By Remo D'souza

I cannot digest the news of his death. It is too disturbing. He had everything. After participating in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', he had come to my show 'Dance Plus' to promote his film 'Chhichhore'.

He always had this complaint, whenever he met me: 'Why don't you cast me in ABCD?' I would say, 'definitely, I will cast you'. He was a good actor, good dancer and good looking. Of course, I would have done a film with him.

I don't know the reason why he did that (refers to the fact that Sushant was found hanging at his residence). But taking your own life is not done. You are taking a part of others' lives, too -- all the people who love you.

Also Read Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Fans mourn the MS Dhoni actor's death

Credits :IANS

