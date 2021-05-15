Remo D'Souza is in splits as a man calls Remdesivir as 'Remo D'Souza': Bharti, Aparshakti REACT to viral video

In a video that is taking over the internet, a man called the injection named Remdesivir as 'Remo D'Souza'. The filmmaker-choreographer also has shared the clip on his handle and several stars have reacted to it.

Over the last 24 hours, a viral video has taken over the internet where a man has gone ahead to address Remdesivir injection as 'Remo D'Souza' and has left everyone in splits. In no time, the viral clip also reached the filmmaker-choreographer, Remo D'Souza who ended up sharing the same on his Instagram handle. In the video, we can see a man talking to a reporter about the condition of COVID 19 medications and injections. While doing so, the man goes onto call Remdesivir inject as 'Remo D'Souza'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Remo shared the viral video clip with his friends, fans and followers. Sharing the video, Remo wrote, "Don’t miss the end. #ciplakaremodsouza #justforlaugh." As soon as Remo shared the video on his handle, celebs started reacting to it. Bharti Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Sooraj Pancholi, Maniesh Paul, Gaurav Gera and many others were left in splits as the man went on to mispronounce the name of the injection and called it 'Remo D'Souza'. The man in the video is heard saying, 'Cipla company ka injection Remo D'Souza.'

Take a look:

Talking about the viral clip to a leading daily, Remo said that he and Lizelle could not believe the mix up and were in splits. He further revealed that he himself has trouble pronouncing the name of the injection. He also said that now that the man has called it by his name, he finds it easy to address it that way. He told Etimes, "The name Remdesivir has been confusing me since many days; I just was not able to pronounce it."

Meanwhile, the clip has been shared on social media by many of his fans and friends. Remo and his wife Lizelle were recently snapped at a vaccination centre for their COVID 19 vaccine in Mumbai. The filmmaker-choreographer had a health scare last year as he suffered a heart attack. After being treated, Remo recovered and was discharged home.

