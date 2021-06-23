Renee Sen speaks on her acting debut, collaborating with mom Sushmita Sen & her equation with Rohman Shawl

Renee Sen has recently made her acting debut in a short film for streaming called Suttabaazi. Read further to know what she said.

Renee Sen recently made her acting debut in a short film called ‘Suttbaazi’, which is currently streaming on a leading platform. She has followed up in the footsteps of mom Sushmita Sen and wishes to be a full-time working actress. Though she mentioned that it will take her a long time to reach where Sushmita is. Speaking to ETimes, Renee mentioned the realizations she got about the profession while acting in front of a camera. She also spoke about if she would ever like to collaborate with her mother on a project. She also candidly mentioned her equation with Sushmita’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl amongst other things.

Speaking about acting debut, Renee said, “Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things. I really got to learn a lot of things.” She further spoke about the kind of film she would like to collaborate in with Sushmita. “I would love to work with her. Why not! It excites me. Although we have talked about working together, we have never really discussed a genre per se. So, maybe a love story or an action film.”

She mentioned that whenever the entire family is in the room together including Alisah and Rohman, they might be doing different things and still being comfortable in the space. “There are times when Rohman uncle shares his experiences with us, we have discussions with Alisah, we talk about things happening around us. We all have a fun equation. We try out new cuisines and new restaurants together,” said Renee.

