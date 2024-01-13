Renowned classical singer Prabha Atre passes away at age 92

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Popular classical singer Prabha Atre was one of the biggest names in the classical music space in India. Recently, the talented artist tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 92. This sad news has sent ripples across the nation among music lovers. So let us find out more about the talented and celebrated artist.

Prabha Atre dies at 92

According to The Indian Express, popular classical singer Prabha Atre passed away on Saturday, January 13. The cause of her death was cardiac arrest. Atre, the three-time recipient of the Padma award, was 91 years old at the time of her demise. Reportedly, she was supposed to participate in a program in Mumbai on the very same day. The singer's health deteriorated and she was taken to the Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. However, she passed before reaching the hospital.

Atre's final rites will be performed by her relatives, who will be landing in India from abroad. It will take place on Tuesday in Pune. The Chief Minister has ordered for her last rites to be performed in full state honor.

Right after sad news came out, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his condolences and said, "Prabha ji's demise marked the end of a glorious era of classical music. Her demise is a big loss to the country's music sector and art sector; he pays tribute to her."

More about Prabha Atre

Prabha Atre was born in Pune on September 13, 1932, and started singing classical songs at a very young age. She also briefly worked as a singing stage actress in Marathi theatre on classics like Sangeet Nataks like, Sanshay-Kallol, Maanaapamaan, Saubhadra, and Vidyaharan. In 1990, she was bestowed with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 2002. In 2022, she was given the Padma Vibhushan and was also a recipient of the Atal Sanskriti Award.

Throughout her long and successful career, Atre sang in a variety of musical genres like Khyal, Thumri, Dadra, Ghazal, Natyasangee, Geet, etc.

