Renuka Sahane wishes Ashutosh Rana with a sweet birthday note; says ‘Love you forever and beyond Ranaji’

As Ashutosh Rana has turned a year older today, wife Renuka Sahane took to her social media handle to wish the Dushman actor.

Actor Ashutosh Rana is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. To make his day more special, Ashutosh’s wife-actress Renuka Sahane has shared a sweet birthday note for him on her social media handle. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star posted a collage of Ashutosh’s photos and in the caption, she wrote, “Love you forever and beyond Happy birthday Ranaji.” Renuka and Ashutosh have been married for almost 20 years now. The couple has two sons – Shouryaman and Satyendra Rana.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also retweeted Renuka’s post and wished Rana on his birthday with a special note. She wrote “Happy Birthday @ranaashutosh10 You will always remain the most memorable #Dushman.” In 1998, Ashutosh starred in Dushman as a serial killer, for which along with Mukesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt was also one of the producers of the film. Ashutosh won a Filmfare Award in the category of negative roles for his stellar performance in the film.

Love you forever and beyond Happy birthday Ranaji @ranaashutosh10 pic.twitter.com/zEVYffSw7E — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) November 10, 2020

Further, Ashutosh and Renuka met on the sets of a film, which never got released. In an interview, Renuka had said, “But at least we met.” Recently, on the Kapil Sharma Show, two of them revealed how they finally got married. Ashutosh said that when he proposed marriage to Renuka he recited a poem which ended with a question. “She paused for a second and finally confessed that she was in love with me too,” added Ashutosh.

Ashutosh Rana is known for many hit films like Sangharsh, Dushman, Awarapan, Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Haasil, Mulk and more.

