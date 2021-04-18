Renuka Shahane and her sons test COVID positive days after Ashutosh Rana contracted the virus

After Ashutosh Rana announced he contracted Coronavirus, his wife Renuka Shahane and two sons have also tested positive. Take a look.

The recent spike in Covid-19 cases has caused people to take serious precautions to ensure complete safety. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles in the past few months to announce they have tested positive for the virus and assured that they are taking the required steps to get better. Considering the gravity of the situation, it has become more important now than ever before to ensure the good health and safety of our loved ones by taking the Coronavirus guidelines seriously and maintain social distancing in public spaces.

A few days ago, renowned actor Ashutosh Rana took also informed his fans that he has contracted the virus. The actor urged those who had come in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and also explained how his family is awaiting their test results. According to a recent report by Etimes, the actor’s wife and two kids have also tested positive for the virus. As per the report, Renuka Shahane and her two sons Shouryaman and Satyendra have contracted the virus and have taken the necessary safety precautions by isolating themselves.

In the note shared by Ashutosh on his social media handle, he explained it is a “special blessing” that he got his test results on the day of Baithaki Holi. He further assured his fans that he has complete faith in getting better soon and also asked all friends, well-wishers and fans, who got in contact with him post April 7, to get tested.

Credits :ETimes

