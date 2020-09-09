Renuka Shahane on Kangana Ranaut's office being destroyed: Appalled by revenge demolition carried out by BMC

Renuka Shahane, Dia Mirza and others have reacted to BMC attempting to tear down Kangana Ranaut's office. The stars criticised BMC for their move.

Drama unfolded at 's office in Mumbai after BMC arrived at the location with bulldozers today. A team of workers reached the venue with the intention of tearing down her work setup after alleged "illegal construction" was brought to light yesterday. As images of BMC workers preparing to bring down the construction circulated online, a few Bollywood stars criticised BMC. Although the bitter exchange of words with Kangana on Twitter recently, Renuka Shahane took to the social media platform and spoke against BMC's "revenge demolition".

She said that while she doesn't approve of Kangana's comparison of Mumbai and PoK, she doesn't support BMC for bringing down the office either. She also reached out to Maharashtra CM Udhav Thackrey requesting him to intervene. "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?" she said.

Dia Mirza also echoed similar sentiments. She said she wasn't on board with the personal attacks on the Queen actress. "I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks," she tweeted.

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared photos from the venue and tweeted, "This is the NAUGHTIEST Govt in the history of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s, Babasheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb’s great Maharashtra."

Check out the tweets below:

Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 9, 2020

I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

Breaking somebody’s dream, is NOT what I will ever support. I do not support @KanganaTeam ‘s office being demolished. What’s wrong is wrong!!! — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) September 9, 2020

This is the NAUGHTIEST Govt in the history of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s, Babasheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb’s great Maharashtra. True or false? https://t.co/PRGU6sTP3O — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the demolishing of the office. BMC has been asked to file a reply on Kangana's petition. "Bombay High Court stays BMC's demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property, asks the civic body to file reply on actor's petition," ANI reported.

