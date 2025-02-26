Renuka Shahane recalls being on Hum Aapke Hain Koun sets during her funeral scene; 'They shooed me away...'

Renuka Shahane recently reflected on her career post-Hum Aapke Hain Koun and how the film cemented her image as the ideal "girl next door." In a recent interview, she openly spoke about the difficulties of being typecast following such a memorable role. She also recalled being on set during the filming of her funeral scene and shared, "They shooed me away that you go away from the set, we are trying to do our job."

In a conversation with Filmy Shilmy, Renuka Shahane fondly recalled a humorous moment from the set of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, where her character had a funeral scene.

She shared that while the cast and crew were deeply immersed in the emotional atmosphere, mourning in front of her character's photo, she was present on set, observing the scene with a smile.

Noticing her reaction, others were amused and pointed out that she was laughing while they were performing a serious sequence. Eventually, she was asked to leave the set so they could focus on their work.

She also reminisced about filming her death scene and mentioned that Reema Lagoo, who portrayed her mother in the film, was deeply affected during the hospital sequence.

Shahane recalled that after the scene where her character, Pooja, passes away, Lagoo became inconsolable and struggled to compose herself. It took her some time to emotionally detach and remind herself that it was just a character’s demise, not a real one.

Renuka revealed that casting directors never considered her for roles with grey shades or unkind traits, which she found restrictive as an actor since she wanted to explore diverse characters.

She explained that the impact of a particular role was so strong that it influenced the roles she was offered on television, which were mostly of relatable women deeply rooted in Indian values. However, she admitted that she did not mind being typecast.

For those unaware, Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) is a Bollywood romantic drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. A family-centric film, it celebrates love, traditions, and relationships. Known for its grand wedding sequences and hit songs, it became one of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters and cultural landmarks.