Renuka Shahane recalls Madhuri Dixit's advice on staying hydrated during Hum Aapke Hain Koun shoot

Bollywood actress Renuka Shahane, who played the role of Madhuri Dixit’s sister in Sooraj Bharjatya’s film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, shared a story about Madhuri Dixit’s observation skills. Shahane shared that co-star Madhuri Dixit noticed that she was not drinking water during the initial days of shooting. This was because the set had no washroom. But then Dixit shared some tips with Shahane to stay hydrated.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Renuka Shahane shared, “Madhuri told me that even if there is a washroom problem, don’t drink less water because she faced a skin problem. She advised me, ‘Don’t drink less water. Even if it is an outdoor shoot, we will take four women with us and manage, but don’t drink less water because there might be skin issues’.”

Moreover, the actress also added that because there used to be harsh lights back then for shooting outdoors, getting dehydrated was common if one didn't drink enough water. So, the advice which Dixit gave her was “incredible” according to her. Shahahe shared how she didn’t drink water at all during the first two days of the shoot, and she used to go to the hotel and drink water. “It was so bad,” Shahahe said.

Earlier, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan had also shared the issue of not having washrooms on the sets in her granddaughter’s podcast. The actress revealed that there were no vanity vans, too. She said in Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, “When we used to do outdoors, we didn’t have vans. We had to change behind the bushes. Everything. There were not even enough toilets.” The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress revealed that it was “awkward” and “embarrassing”. In fact, she also shared how during the days of menstruation, women used to change 3-4 sanitary pads and carried plastic bags to discard them, and when they would reach home, they’d finally “get rid of them”.

About Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Bharjatya, is still one of the most loved Bollywood films. Along with Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane, the film features Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, among others.