Renuka Shahane responds to Kangana Ranaut's post comparing Mumbai with PoK; Calls it 'appalling'

Actress Kangana Ranaut in her tweet compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Now, Renuka Shahane has responded to Kangana Ranaut's post. Check it out.

The Bollywood actress tweeted as to why Mumbai felt like Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Now, in response to the actor's tweet, Renuka Shahane has said on Twitter that, "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK!" The Queen actress had tweeted previously saying, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Kangana Ranaut had also previously slammed a reporter on Twitter who questioned the actress comparing Mumbai city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Now, the actress had also responded back to Renuka Shahane saying, "Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered, I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you."

Check out the posts:

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

The Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about her thoughts in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has made several statements with respect to the film industry that has sent shock waves across Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut has been sharing her opinions very actively on social media about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case and also about issues relating to Bollywood.

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion)

Share your comment ×