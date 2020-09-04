  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Renuka Shahane responds to Kangana Ranaut's post comparing Mumbai with PoK; Calls it 'appalling'

Actress Kangana Ranaut in her tweet compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Now, Renuka Shahane has responded to Kangana Ranaut's post. Check it out.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 02:11 am
News,Kangana Ranaut,renuka shahaneRenuka Shahane responds to Kangana Ranaut's post comparing Mumbai with PoK; Calls it 'appalling'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted as to why Mumbai felt like Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Now, in response to the actor's tweet, Renuka Shahane has said on Twitter that, "Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK!" The Queen actress had tweeted previously saying, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" 

Kangana Ranaut had also previously slammed a reporter on Twitter who questioned the actress comparing Mumbai city with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Now, the actress had also responded back to Renuka Shahane saying, "Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered, I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you." 

Check out the posts:

The Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut has been very vocal about her thoughts in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has made several statements with respect to the film industry that has sent shock waves across Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut has been sharing her opinions very actively on social media about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case and also about issues relating to Bollywood. 

(ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of killing Sushant; Alleges he is promoting his kids through book promotion)

Credits :twitter, instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement