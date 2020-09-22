  1. Home
Renuka Shahane says Sushant's case was left aside as Kangana Ranaut spoke about Mumbai police & state

As per news reports, Renuka Shahane further adds that Kangana also stepped aside from Sushant Singh Rajput's case when she criticized the Government of Maharashtra and compared Mumbai to PoK.
Mumbai
Renuka Shahane says Sushant's case was left aside as Kangana Ranaut spoke about Mumbai police & state
Actress Renuka Shahane who is known for her role as Pooja in the blockbuster film called Hum Aapke Hain Koun, reportedly spoke about the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in an interview. Renuka Shahane reportedly states that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case was left aside long time back when the Queen actress spoke about the Mumbai police and its investigation. As per news reports, Renuka further adds that Kangana also stepped aside from Sushant Singh Rajput's case when she criticized the Government of Maharashtra and also when she compared Mumbai to PoK. Previously, actress Renuka Shahane also tweeted about Kangana when she stated in her tweet that Mumbai is now feeling like PoK.

The actress, Renuka Shahane reportedly stated that there is no way she expects Kangana Ranaut to be sensitive. Furthermore, Renuka Shahane also says that Kangana reportedly claimed how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput lost his life due to nepotism in Bollywood. As per the news, actress Renuka Shahane also opened up about Kangana Ranaut's soft porn actor jibe at actress Urmila Matondkar. The Rangeela actress had reportedly spoken about the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress in her media interviews. Later on, Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Urmila Matondkar wherein she called her a soft porn actor comment.

As per the news reports, Renuka Shahane states that calling Urmila Matondkar a soft porn actor was nothing less than crossing the line of decency. Renuka Shahane also reportedly mentions that some feel saying bad things about others is their freedom of speech.

