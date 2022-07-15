Reply my SMS: Lalit Modi's 9-year-old tweet to Sushmita Sen goes viral after dating announcement

Sushmita Sen needs no formal introduction. She has starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. The former beauty queen is quite active on social media too. However, today, she is making headlines after former IPL chairman Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen.The IPL founder took to his Instagram space some time back and shared quite a few cozy photos with Sen from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia.

Now, Lalit Modi's nine-year-old tweet to Sushmita Sen is going viral amid the dating news. He tweeted 'Reply my SMS' to Sushmita in 2013. To note, Just a while ago, Lalit Modi shared the news of him and Sushmita being together on Thursday with a series of pictures on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

Check tweet here:

Speaking about Sushmita Sen's professional career, she recently announced the third season of her popular web series, Aarya. Sharing the announcement, Sushmita Sen wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey. #HotstarSpecials #AaryaS3 development begins. @disneyplushotstar @madhvaniram @amitamadhavni @endemolshineind @siabhuyan @officialrmfilms I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Besides Sushmita, the show also features Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar among many others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: When lovebirds Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi were spotted having a good time together in Rome in 2010