Report: Aryan Khan grilled till midnight by NCB's SIT in cruise ship drugs case; Read details of the inquiry

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had been released on bail in the Cruise Ship Drugs case last month. However, the case probe has been going on and amid the extortion allegations put on NCB's Sameer Wankhede, the probe was handed over to Special Investigation Team. On Friday, after Aryan marked his weekly attendance at the NCB office as per bail conditions by Bombay High Court, he was grilled by the SIT at the RAF office in Navi Mumbai till midnight.

Now, a News18 report has accessed details to Aryan's questioning by SIT about the Cruise Ship Drug case. The report stated that Aryan was quizzed by the SIT about circumstances under which he boarded the Cordelia Cruise ship, his friends' group and their drug related preferences as well as his alleged links to drug suppliers. The report also mentioned that Aryan was probed about the circumstances under which the previous NCB investigating officer Sameer Wankhede questioned him. Not just this, the SIT reportedly also grilled Aryan on how he was treated in the NCB custody to know if his family or he were forced to give a bribe.

The news channel's report further added Aryan was also grilled about his alleged Whatsapp chats that were presented by the NCB in court to oppose his bail. Not just this, the SIT reportedly asked him about his plan related to the Cruise ship outing, the travel route and how he got to know about the cruise. The News18 report also claimed that while grilling Aryan, he was given the option to deny all drug-related charges. The report also mentioned that Sameer Wankhede, who is facing extortion allegations, was not a part of Aryan's questioning.

On Friday, photos of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha came in after they marked their weekly attendance at the NCB office. The SIT team probing Aryan Khan's alleged drug case is also investigating 5 other cases. It was last month on October 2 that Aryan along with Arbaaz and Munmun was arrested from Cordelia Cruise Ship in a drug bust. The SIT probing the case has recorded witness statements including that of Prabhakar Sail who alleged extortion charges against NCB officers.

