Report: CBI finds Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian's death 'accidental', concludes probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally concluded the death probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ’s manager Disha Salian’s demise. The investigating agency has stated in its probe that Salian’s death was an accident. It has been found that she had slipped from the parapet of her Mumbai flat. It is worth mentioning here that Disha had reportedly fallen from the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building at Malad in suburban Mumbai on the night of June 8-9, 2020.

As mentioned in Economic Times, a senior officer told, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail.” He also said that the two deaths were unfortunately linked. Reportedly, the investigation has revealed that Salian had organised get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped.

To note, reportedly, Disha was Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager and the actor had mourned her demise on social media. He had written, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

About Sushant Singh Rajput:

Sushant made his acting debut in 2008 with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, he became a household name with his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Soon, he made his big Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Kai Po Che and went on to receive many awards with his performances.