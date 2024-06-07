Meet actor who once worked in kitchen department at Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's reception, now winning hearts with his work in Panchayat

On an average thousands of people every year would be arriving in Mumbai to be an actor but very few get the big break. Today we bring to the guessing table one such actor who after years of struggle is getting a little due, kudos to OTT.

He’s a man of many talents and has seen a journey from being a waiter to an actor whose Panchayat character is many men’s spirit animals. Can you guess?

‘Gajjab Bezzati Hai Yaar’! Remember who said this in Panchayat? Yes, you got that right. Today we are talking about actor Asif Khan who plays the character of Ganesh (jokingly called the groom of Phulera). From being the most hated character in season 1 to being the most loved in season 3, he has earned a place in the hearts of all Panchayat lovers. But are you aware of his struggles?

Did you know Asif Khan was a helper at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s reception?

When Khan’s father passed away, he started doing small jobs to earn a livelihood, It was in 2010 that he eventually convinced his mother to allow him to pursue acting in Mumbai. Asif in an old interview with Hindustan Times revealed, “To sustain myself, I started working as a waiter at a hotel. After a few months, when I was working in the kitchen department, we had a party which was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s reception.”

He later left that job, worked for some time in a mall, gave some auditions, and then joined a theatre group in Jaipur. Khan then started his career as a casting assistant and began his career by doing small cameos in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pari, Pagglait and India’s Most Wanted.

Asif’s biggest break was 2020’s hit series Jamtara and ever since there was no looking back for him. He then became a part of several other series including Pataal Lok and Mirzapur. Last seen on the big screen in The Great Indian Family, Asif will be next seen in Section 108, Kakuda, Noraani Chehra, Ishq Chakallas, and The Virgin Tree.

