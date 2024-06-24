Meet actor who began with ads, shot to fame with The Family Man 2 and is now tagged as 'National crush' post delivering Rs 100 crore movie

If your passion for acting is strong, then you will end up in the profession, keeping up dedication and hard work. Several actors start their journey with completely different genres, later becoming popular in the industry.

Today's 'meet the actor' is none other than Abhay Verma, who is everywhere on social media after his role in Munjya. Fans have also tagged him as the "National Crush.'

Abhay Verma's journey from doing advertisements to featuring in 100 crore movie

According to information gathered from the internet, Abhay Verma was born on July 27, 1998, in Panipat, Haryana, and is currently 25 years old. He began his journey featuring in numerous advertisements for several well-known brands.

After this, he did several series, such as Marzi, followed by an appearance in Little Things. But, his role in The Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee shot him immense fame. In the series, he played the role of Kalyan, a friend of Dhriti's, whose involvement with terrorists highlighted the plot.

Apart from these, he was also seen in Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan and Safed.

Have a look at Abhay Verma's profile:

Abhay Verma is Munjya

Recently, he was seen in Munjya, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. The film's net collections after 16 days in India are Rs 76.65 cores, and it touched 100 crores worldwide.

Munjya is a mixture of comedy, horror, and supernatural elements. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, it's part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Abhay played the role of Bittu, while Sharvari was Bela.

Advertisement

The cast of the film also features Sathyaraj and revolves around the legend of Munjya, drawing from Indian folklore and mythology.

Reception of Munjya

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handles, fans expressed their happiness as they loved the film.

"Loving the vibe movie is excellently directed loved the movie will watch it once again," tweeted an X user after watching the film.

"#Munjya boasts a talented cast whose performances bring the characters to life, delivering both the chills and the laughs in a compelling and memorable way," wrote another user.

Someone who found the character of Munjya cute wrote, "#Munjya ka character is very cute. Horror se zyada mujhe funny laga woh, but this is hands down one of best plot I’ve seen in a while, really a great watch."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan had a special appearance in Abhay and Sharvari starrer Munjya.

ALSO READ: Munjya: THIS Bhediya actor has special appearance in Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh starrer; can you guess?