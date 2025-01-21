Meet actor who wanted to become cricketer, started as VJ, made debut in film with Salman Khan, and is part of Emmy-nominated project
This actor started his career as a VJ, went on to make his debut in a movie alongside Salman Khan, and worked in various popular projects. Read on to find out who he is.
The actor we’re talking about today wanted to be a cricketer during younger days. This person started his career as a VJ and went on to make his film debut with Salman Khan. He has worked in many popular films and is also part of an Emmy-nominated project. Were you able to guess the actor? Yes, it is Aditya Roy Kapur.
In an old interview with DNA, a friend of Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that the actor’s first love was cricket. The friend also shared that Aditya used to be a fast bowler when he was younger and wanted to become a cricketer someday.
Aditya Roy Kapur was initially a video jockey (VJ) for a television channel. He belongs to a family with a film background. His eldest brother Siddharth Roy Kapur is a famous film producer. Siddharth is married to actress Vidya Balan. Aditya’s second elder brother Kunaal Roy Kapur is also an actor.
Aditya made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with the musical drama London Dreams, which starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. He went on to do supporting roles in Action Replayy and Guzaarish.
The 2013 film Aashiqui 2 with Shraddha Kapoor was Aditya’s breakthrough role. In the same year, he starred in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Kalki Koechlin. YJHD was a huge success. Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, Kalank, Malang, Sadak 2, Ludo, and more are some other titles in his filmography.
In 2023, Aditya Roy Kapur starred in the series The Night Manager. He received a lot of acclaim for his performance. The crime thriller show even earned a nomination at the 52nd International Emmy Awards.
Aditya’s upcoming movie is Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The anthology film also features Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Anupam Kher.
Coming to his social media presence, Aditya has an active Instagram account where he shares his personal and professional updates with his fans. He enjoys a following of around 3.5 million on the platform.
