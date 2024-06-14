Meet actor who impressed in debut film, later vanished but made massive comeback with a blockbuster movie in 2023

Kartik Aaryan recently told Pinkvilla that ‘it was a perfect launch’ anyone could ever get when asked about the madness of today’s ‘guess the actor’.

Coming back to our segment, she was a raging sensation when she made her acting debut and no one can ever forget the madness that the romantic comedy brought to theatres or in media. Still confused about who she is?

Alexa play Lazy Lamhe!

Don’t complain if you couldn’t guess yet but it’s none other than the Gadar girl Ameesha Patel. The actress was impressive, ecstatic, promising, and what a dream to watch when she entered the industry opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Every actor aspired to get launched like her but did that really help Patel?

The following year, Ameesha starred in the iconic blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha opposite Sunny Deol, and everyone thought that this girl would be the next big thing in Bollywood - a peak that barely anyone would touch. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned and Ameesha eventually became a guest for a few movies.

Why Ameesha Patel couldn’t make it big in Bollywood?

Well, the diva herself answered the same very recently and blamed her then-manager which was rather a hindrance in her journey. Ameesha recently spoke to Siddharth Kannan where she revealed that she had to part ways from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project because her manager was a stone in the way.

Advertisement

She had quoted, “After I parted ways, amicably, with the manager, Bhansali sir told me that there were moments when we were supposed to work together but he did not want to deal with my manager.” Not just Bhansali but several big production houses including Nadiadwala Grandson and YRF avoided approaching her due to that one manager.

Ameesha went on to do a few small and supporting roles in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2 until she got the opportunity to return to the sequel of her 2001 hit Gadar. Released in 2023, Gadar 2 became a smashing hit just like the first part and brought back the lost star in light.

Now that Ameesha Patel is back, her fans only wish she continues to stay in the limelight and keep entertaining with her wit and charm.

ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel reunite for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2? Here's what the actress has to say