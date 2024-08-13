Meet actor whose mother wished for him to sing, went on to become huge Punjabi singer, and has now successfully made a mark in Bollywood

In this piece, we are looking at an actor who is a big name in the Punjabi industry and has also made a mark in Bollywood. This actor’s mother wished for him to sing, and he went on to become a huge Punjabi singer. He has also done various Punjabi films and has worked with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and more popular actors in Hindi cinema. We are talking about Ammy Virk, who is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein. Let’s take a look at his singing and acting career.

In an old interview with The Tribune, Ammy Virk revealed that it was his mother who wanted him to pursue singing. He said, “I am a singer because of my mother, and I love her for having faith in me.” Ammy’s earlier albums include Chandigarh Diyan Kudian and Jattizm.

He started his acting career with the 2015 film Angrej, for which he received a lot of appreciation. Other Punjabi films in his filmography include Ardaas, Bambukat, Nikka Zaildar, Laung Laachi, Harjeeta, and many more.

Ammy Virk made his Bollywood debut with the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn. In the same year, he starred in the biographical sports drama 83. Ammy portrayed the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the film revolving around the 1983 Cricket World Cup, in which Ranveer Singh played Kapil Dev.

In 2024, Ammy featured in the comedy film Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. He was seen as Gurbir Pannu, who competed with Vicky’s Akhil for the affection of Triptii’s character Saloni.

Ammy is currently promoting his upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein. The ensemble cast of the situational comedy also includes Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

Some of the popular songs in Ammy’s discography include Wang Da Naap, Qismat, Haaye Ve, Daryaa, Jaan Deyan Ge, and more. He has also lent his voice to Hindi songs like the much-loved Daryaa from the movie Manmarziyaan.

