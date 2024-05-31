Meet actor who lived on streets, slept on railway stations; one Anurag Kashyap movie changed his fate and is now shining bright in Panchayat

Even imaging that somebody who once slept on streets is now a star that the world looks up to is largely inspiring. Today we are talking about one such man of many talents. One of the biggest breaks of this man was a key role in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and in the last few days he has swept the internet by taking center stage in Prime Video’s Panchayat- No, it's not Jitendra Kumar or Raghubir Yadav.

If you couldn’t guess yet he is none other than actor Faisal Malik. Our favorite Prahalad Ji in Panchayat has grown out of saddening struggles and carved a niche for himself that the world is lauding. A quick rewind, he played the character of Inspector Gopal Singh in Gangs of Wasseypur.

The internet is filled with several clips from the series featuring Faisal as the man’s on-screen life takes an emotional toll making the internet feel sad alongside him.

What’s more saddening is his real-life story that many don’t know about. In a 2022 interview with Rediff, Faisal poured his heart out and shared the words of struggles he often doesn’t want to utter. When he initially came to Mumbai, the actor’s family would send him money, but Faisal himself started feeling embarrassed to ask for it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

He revealed, "It was not easy. I lived on the streets, paid Rs 10 a night just to sleep in stations... But I don't want to talk about my struggle. These experiences were necessary for my journey." It was singer Kailash Kher who gave Malik his first job at Sahara Channel where he would even learn editing before moving to a steady life at Zee Studio as a promo producer.

No one would believe but it was a random morning when Faisal reached Anurag’s set as a visitor - was pushed to wear a uniform and it was the birth of him as an actor. He later went on to be a part of several movies including Black Widows, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Revolver Rani, Main Aur Charles, and Saat Uchcheke.

Faisal also showed his skills in some of the international titles including The Amazing Race, World's Toughest Trucker, and Ice Road Truckers: Deadliest Roads.

