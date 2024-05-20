Meet actor who began career with TV, worked with Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and is now winning hearts with 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies

In this glitzy world of Bollywood, actors try hard to cement their place showcasing their best acting skills. Some get overnight success while some struggle year after year. Today's 'meet the actor' is one such person who started her career with TV shows and currently winning hearts with her roles in 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies.

She is none other than Geeta Agrawal Sharma. The actress is now the new favorite mother in films. her natural acting skills simply captivate our hearts and make us emotional.

Geeta Agrawal Sharma's impressive acting journey

Born in Mumbai, Geeta Agrawal Sharma started her career with TV shows such as Kaisa Yeh Ishq hai. In 2007, she made her film debut with Foto.

Geeta later worked with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. She was also a part of Chupchaap, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and others. She was also seen in Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. The actress played the role of Usha.

Her breakthrough role came in 12th Fail. In the film, she played the role of Vikrant Massey's character's mother and won the hearts of everyone. Not only this but also she aced her role in Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and All India Rank.

Geeta Agrawal Sharma on being cast in 12th Fail, All India Rank

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Geeta shared, "When I was doing Chhapaak, my character had no name but in the script her name was Rama, this is what a woman director (Meghna Gulzar) does. In ‘A Suitable Boy' (by Mira Nair), my character's name was not there deliberately, she was addressed as Mrs Mahesh."

She further added, In ‘12th Fail', I remember my character's name Pushpa was written on my hand. When you have a name for your character, you get that confidence. In ‘All India Rank', my character's name is Manju. Now, my characters have started having names. This is a big change that has happened."

Geeta Agrawal Sharma who is winning hearts with her roles as a mother in 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies, has been receiving a lot of love and attention from fans on social media.

