Meet actor who debuted in a Shah Rukh Khan film, worked with Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan but couldn’t make it big

The 2000 film Mohabbatein, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, served as the debut for various actors in Bollywood. The cast included an actress who started her career as a model and then got this Aditya Chopra directorial. She went on to work with stars like Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan but couldn’t make it big in the industry. We are talking about Kim Sharma.

In this piece, we will explore the acting career of Kim, her personal life, her current work, and her social media presence.

Kim Sharma’s movies

In Mohabbatein, Kim Sharma played the role of Sanjana and was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj. Another notable work in her filmography is the 2004 movie Fida. She portrayed Shahid Kapoor’s best friend in the romantic thriller, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

Kim has worked alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2007 comedy film Nehlle Pe Dehlla. Other films starring Kim include titles such as Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Yakeen, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, and more. The crime comedy film Loot, released in 2011, marked her last film. After that, she quit acting.

Kim Sharma’s current work

Kim Sharma currently works as the Executive Vice President of New Media at the Dharma Cornerstone Agency, as stated in her Instagram bio. DCA is a talent management agency by Dharma Productions and Cornerstone.

Kim Sharma’s personal life

Kim Sharma has made headlines various times concerning her personal life. She married Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani in 2010, but they got divorced a few years later.

There were rumors of Kim dating Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane from 2018 to 2019, but they later broke up. According to reports, Kim started dating tennis player Leander Paes in 2021, but they apparently split up after two years of being in a relationship.

Kim Sharma’s social media presence

Kim Sharma has an active Instagram account with over 620k followers. There, she shares regular updates about herself, including her vacations, workout sessions, time with family and friends, and other special moments from her life.

