Meet actor who became an overnight sensation with her debut in a Bipasha Basu film only to vanish from showbiz after divorce

Remember a girl saying on-screen? “Mere itne kareeb mat aao, mai tumhe barbaad kar dungi” and not just the actor in front of her but the world replied, “Mai barbaad hona chahta hun.” Her craze was impeccable and with just one film in her kitty, she became one of the most desirable women on-screen. Can you guess?

In 2002, Vikram Bhatt arrived on the big screen with one of his most successful films of all time. Starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, Raaz also introduced the factor of glamour in ghosts with debutant Malini Sharma. Nobody would have ever imagined if only ghosts were this beautiful, hadn’t it been Malini singing ‘Aapke Pyaar Me Ham Sawarne Lage’.

In a time when only romances were a thing, nobody would have imagined a horror movie breaking all records and emerging as the second highest-grossing movie of that year. While Dino and Basu did their parts, Malini became an overnight sensation and was credited largely for Raaz’s monumental success.

One of the top models of her time, Malini was featured in several music videos later including Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Kya Soorat Hai, Ranjhar, and Kitni Akeli. However, she never looked back at movies. For the unversed, she did sign Gunaah opposite Dino Morea but had opted out just two days before the movie went on floors citing personal reasons. She was replaced by Bipasha Basu in it.

Malini Sharma unfortunately had a turbulent personal life that made her drift away from the limelight and live a life of nobody. She got married to Tum Bin star Priyanshu Chatterjee who she crossed paths with during her modeling days. Unfortunately, their wedding couldn’t stand the test of time and lasted only for four years.

On Television, Malini also starred in successful shows like C.A.T.S. and Hum Dono. She then worked as an art director on movies like Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic and Just Married before eventually vanishing. It’s been almost two decades since her fans have seen Malini but it’s only her charisma that millions of them still hope for her comeback.

