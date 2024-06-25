Meet actor who worked with Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan, made headlines with her appearance in Bigg Boss but eventually faded away

Do you remember the film Bachna Ae Haseeno? The Ranbir Kapoor starrer romantic comedy featured three actresses in the lead roles. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba was paired opposite Ranbir as Mahi. In addition to this, Minissha worked in several other films, including Kidnap with Imran Khan.

She also grabbed attention with her appearance in Bigg Boss. However, the actress eventually faded away and has not been seen on the big screen in a while. In this piece, let’s take a look at Minissha’s acting career, current work, and social media presence.

Minissha Lamba’s movies and Bigg Boss stint

Minissha Lamba made her film debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Yahaan in 2005, alongside actor Jimmy Shergill in the lead. She went on to star in movies like Corporate, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and others. In 2008 came Bachna Ae Haseeno with Ranbir Kapoor and the action thriller Kidnap with Imran Khan.

Another notable work in her filmography is the political satire Well Done Abba, which won a National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Bheja Fry 2, Hum Tum Shabana, Joker, and Zila Ghaziabad are also some of her known works. In 2017, she starred in the theatrical release Bhoomi, led by Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Minissha was also a contestant in the eighth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Gautam Gulati.

Minissha Lamba’s recent work

In 2023, Minissha Lamba was seen in the romantic drama series Badtameez Dil, which premiered on Amazon miniTV. The cast also included Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, and Mallika Dua.

Minissha is a professional poker player and has played tournaments worldwide. She has also ventured into theater. She has performed in an English play called Mirror Mirror and a Hindi play called Hello Zindagi.

Minissha Lamba’s social media presence

Minissha Lamba has quite an active account on Instagram. She keeps sharing updates about her personal and professional life on the platform. Minissha makes posts about her plays, makes singing videos, offers glimpses into her vacations, and more. She enjoys a following of over 800k.

