Meet actor who debuted at the age of 4, emerged as one of India’s biggest superstars and was SLB's Heeramandi’s 1st choice

Several stars have come and gone, but one diva has remained and continues to capture hearts. This actress has revolutionized the narrative of women both on and off-screen. An icon for some and the epitome of a lover for others, this actress, born in 1954, remains relevant even after six decades in the industry and is universally loved by all. Can you guess who she is?

Even if these easiest hints didn’t help you, let us tell you. Today we are talking about Rekha. Born as Bhanurekha Ganesan, Rekha made her acting debut as a child artist at the mere age of just 4 in 1958’s Telugu film Inti Guttu. She then starred in another Telugu movie titled Rangula Ratnam before making her debut as an adult in Kannada movie Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999 (1969).

Rekha’s Hindi film debut arrived a year later with 1970’s Sawan Bhadon.

It's worth noting that Rekha was born out of wedlock to actress Pushpavalli and actor Gemini Ganesan, the latter of whom never acknowledged her. In an old interview with Simi Garewal, the Umrao Jaan actress once shared, “I was a baby when he moved out of our lives. I don’t even remember the time when he was at home.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Gemini Ganesan was married four times but barely visited Rekha and her mother. Revealing his dozen children were in the same school, the actress recalled, “A couple of times he came to drop other kids, so that was my first impression of him, I was like, ‘oh this is appa..’ But I never had a chance to meet him. I don’t think even he noticed me there. He never saw me.”

While Rekha’s professional career made her one of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, her personal life was similar to the fate of her mothers.

Like Pushpavalli was ‘dizzy and drunk in love’, Rekha was too and the world knows about that ‘Silsila’. When the diva once planned to marry and settle with businessman Mukesh Aggarwal, it didn’t last longer than 11 months as the man passed away the same year they got married (1990).

This Padma Shri and National Award recipient is the epitome of grace, hope, courage, and power. Rekha was, is, and will always remain an icon. On the work front, it was very recently that Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that Rekha was his first choice for Netflix’s web show Heeramandi. Would you have wanted to see her in it? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: What is Nath Utarai ceremony underlined in SLB's Heeramandi? Know this age-old ritual's cultural significance