Meet actor who is son of veteran actress, worked with Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra; had more flops than hits and missed out on Slumdog Millionaire because…

This actor made his debut in a movie opposite Hazel Crowney, in one of the most highly anticipated projects of its time. With the heavy tag of being a star kid, he tried his hand at several lead roles and was, for a good period, quite noticeable. However, his career saw more misses than hits. Once a heartthrob, his charm continues to captivate his ardent admirers.

In case you're wondering, today we are talking about Ruslaan Mumtaz, the son of veteran actress Anjana Mumtaz. Ruslaan made his debut with the 2007 film MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, where he was critically praised for his performance. He later headlined the 2009 film Teree Sang, followed by another youth-centric drama Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In 2012, Ruslaan played a key role in Karisma Kapoor's comeback movie Dangerous Ishhq after her long hiatus. Many people don’t know that this actor was once almost on the verge of being selected for Slumdog Millionaire, but the delay in final auditions caused him to lose out on this blockbuster project. In an old interview with IANS, Mumtaz mentioned that while Slumdog Millionaire might have brightened his career, he doesn’t regret missing out on it.

Ruslaan further elaborated, “When I gave my first audition, I was quite lean—the way the makers of Slumdog Millionaire wanted the character to be. But when they called me four months later for the final auditions, I had a more beefed-up look.” The actor explained that he couldn’t wait for Slumdog Millionaire because, during that time, the film Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai came his way.

Advertisement

It required him to look like a superstar and not lean at all. Ruslaan added, “So, when the crew of Slumdog… saw me in the final auditions, I looked different and then didn't cast me.” Moving ahead, he starred in several movies including Sidharth Malhotra-led Jabariya Jodi.

While movies weren't that kind to this charmer, television gave him a lot over the years and kept him relevant in the hearts of his admirers.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who had a superhit debut, worked with Madhuri Dixit; is related to Sanjay Dutt’s family; but failing career made him quit acting