Meet actor who started career with dance TV shows, did music videos until a grand Alia Bhatt movie happened to him

There have been various artists in the entertainment industry who began their careers with television and went on to make a mark in films. Among these is an actor who started with dance shows, worked in many music videos, and made his big-screen debut with an Alia Bhatt film. We are talking about Shantanu Maheshwari. In this piece, we will take a look at the beginning of Shantanu’s acting career, his first movie, and his current work.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s television projects

After doing a few dance reality shows, Shantanu Maheshwari made his acting debut on TV with D3: Dil Dosti Dance in 2011. He received immense love for his role as Swayam Shekhawat. He also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, and even won the eighth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Apart from this, Shantanu has also worked in music videos like Super Girl From China, Aaja Mahi Ve, Haaye Oye, and more.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s big break in Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shantanu Maheshwari made his silver screen debut in the 2022 crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He portrayed Alia Bhatt’s love interest, Afsaan, and garnered immense acclaim. Shantanu and Alia’s chemistry, especially in the songs Jab Saiyaan and Meri Jaan, was also loved by the audience. The film premiered at the Berlinale, received positive reviews from critics, and went on to do great at the box office.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s recent work

Shantanu Maheshwari has also worked in the OTT space, with his most recent projects being the 2023 shows Tooth Pari: When Love Bites and Campus Beats. He is next set to star in the romantic thriller film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

In the movie, Shantanu has been paired with Saiee Manjrekar, and the duo will be playing the younger versions of Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s characters. The trailer and the songs, like Tuu and Ae Dil Zara, have already given a glimpse of their chemistry. AMKDT is expected to hit theaters in July 2024.

Talking about Shantanu’s social media presence, he has an active Instagram account with over 1.8 million followers.

