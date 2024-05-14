Meet actor who started as an AD, debuted with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan but left acting and now is CEO of Hollywood production house

The 2023 docu-series The Romantics explores the legacy of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and his company Yash Raj Films’ impact on cinema. Featuring interviews with renowned personalities, the series was immensely loved by the viewers. But did you know it has been produced by YRF’s subsidiary, YRF Entertainment, which is headed by Uday Chopra?

Uday Chopra has served as an assistant director in the past, made his acting debut in a Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, and worked in a famous action franchise. In this piece, we take a look at his past acting ventures and his work as the CEO of a Hollywood production company.

Uday Chopra’s early work as an AD and acting debut

Uday Chopra, the son of iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra, assisted him on films like Lamhe, Parampara, Darr, and Dil To Pagal Hai. He was also an assistant director on the beloved film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which was directed by his elder brother, Aditya Chopra.

Uday began his acting career in 2000 with Aditya's directorial Mohabbatein. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, and Preeti Jhangiani. The film received immense love from the audience and emerged as a box-office success.

Uday Chopra’s acting ventures

After Mohabbatein, Uday Chopra played the lead in YRF’s Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai alongside Tulip Joshi, Jimmy Shergill, and Bipasha Basu. He also made a cameo appearance as Rohan in Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji’s rom-com Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Uday's role as Ali, the mechanic in the 2004 action thriller Dhoom, became immensely popular. He reunited with Abhishek Bachchan in the second part of this famous franchise in 2006. Dhoom 2 also features Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu.

Apart from the above, Uday has worked in films like Supari, Charas, and Neal 'n' Nikki. Uday’s film Pyaar Impossible with Priyanka Chopra was also penned by him. He was last seen on the big screen in 2013 in Dhoom 3.

Uday Chopra’s work as a producer in Hollywood

Uday Chopra is now the CEO of YRF Entertainment, a Hollywood-based production company. Under this banner, he produced the American film The Longest Week in 2014. It stars Jason Bateman and Olivia Wilde in the lead roles.

Grace of Monaco, starring Nicole Kidman, was also produced by him. It was selected as the opening film at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival and earned Uday a nomination at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Television Movie.

In 2023, Uday made an appearance in the documentary The Romantics, directed by Smriti Mundhra, which showcased his family’s legacy. He also served as an executive producer on the series.

The four-part series features old footage as well as interviews with celebrities including, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and many more.

Uday Chopra’s social media presence

Uday Chopra has an Instagram account with a following of over 260K, which includes many Bollywood stars. However, Uday is not active on the account since his last post was in 2022.

