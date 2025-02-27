Meet actor inspired by Hrithik Roshan, debuted with OTT movie, worked alongside Alia Bhatt, has sung in films and is rumored to be dating a co-star

The actor we’re talking about in this piece once revealed that he was inspired by Hrithik Roshan. This person made his debut with an OTT movie and then went on to work alongside Alia Bhatt. He has also sung in his films. On the personal front, he is rumored to be dating one of his co-stars. Were you able to guess? We’re talking about Vedang Raina.

During an old event for India Today, Vedang Raina expressed his admiration for Hrithik Roshan and his character Krrish. He revealed that he owned the superhero’s mask in his childhood. He mentioned that Hrithik’s portrayal was a major inspiration for him.

At the event, Vedang also shared that he had always been interested in singing and performing on the stage. He said that while pursuing a business degree, he joined an agency that nudged him towards acting.

Vedang Raina’s first film was Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. It was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix in 2023. He starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. Vedang played the role of Reggie Mantle in the teen musical comedy.

In 2024, Vedang made his big screen debut with the prison break action thriller Jigra. He portrayed the role of Alia Bhatt’s brother in the Vasan Bala directorial. He also lent his voice to the movie’s title track and the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Vedang Raina is looking forward to collaborating with Imtiaz Ali. A source close to the development shared that Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang, and Naseeruddin Shah have united for a period love story.

Vedang Raina has been rumored to be dating Khushi Kapoor, his co-star from The Archies, for a long time. The duo has been spotted together on numerous occasions and has also shared pictures with each other.

Coming to Vedang’s social media presence, Vedang has an active Instagram account. He shares regular updates from his personal and professional life. He has a following of around 758K followers on the platform.