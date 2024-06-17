Meet actor who began career in theater, went on to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and is now winning hearts in Panchayat 3

Today's 'meet the actor' is one such person who has been part of active theatre for nine years before finishing his National School of Drama course in 2006.

He worked with popular films such as Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. Recently, his role in Panchayat has held special significance in the series. He is none other than Vishwanath Chatterjee, who played the role of SI Sanjay Yadav, the inspector in Jitendra Kumar's series.

Vishwanath Chatterjee's journey as an actor

Vishwanath Chatterjee was born and brought up in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). His first act was a Bangla musical skit. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared that he started doing plays at Bal Bhawan, a cultural hub in Allahabad.

After the National School of Drama, he went to Mumbai and did Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, but there was a long gap and struggle. "I kept doing plays with Swanand (Kirire), Tushar, and Manoj Joshi along with then with my NDS senior and actor Ishtiyak Khan. I did a lot of plays. We even initiated the Khidkiyan Festival, which is now a big thing in Mumbai," he added.

Apart from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Vishwanath also was a part of films such as Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Luka Chupi, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, and others.

Speaking about his Panchayat role, Vishwanath played the character of the inspector, SI Sanjay Yadav. Like every character, his role also received a lot of attention and love from fans.

Advertisement

He played the role of Beni in the popular sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Agreeing how that role benefitted him greatly, the actor shared in the same interview, “I can’t make funny faces or do slapstick comedy. So, we made a deliberate attempt to make my character a realistic one to make audiences relate to it. It made me reach every household and got me a ‘detective’ inspector’s role in Panchayat, which gave me a lot of love.”

Speaking more about Panchayat Season 3, the comedy-drama follows an engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathnd, and his life after he gets a government job in a small village called Phulera. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, and Sunita Rajwar, among others, in important roles.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 3: Amul India gives 'mannchaahat makhan' shoutout to Jitendra Kumar's series