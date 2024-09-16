Meet actor who became an overnight sensation with a Falguni Pathak music video; worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan and suffered from depression

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Imagine getting a debut as huge as Chak De India fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, you will surely be very lucky. The actor we are talking about today not only saw such a fate but also went on to star in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Karthik Calling Karthik, Talaash, Hero, and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. At one point in time, he was everywhere but unfortunately never got to shoulder any big title.

In our today’s guessing game, let’s recall the man who stole our hearts with his presence in Falguni Pathak’s hit video Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. When he starred in it, the internet went crazy for this heartthrob. Did you guess him yet? Don’t stress much, we are talking about once-a-sensation Vivan Bhathena. Oh, even all men used to gush over his good looks and we aren’t even complaining!

Despite getting decent recognition in movies, Vivan’s career on television and OTT was significantly more noteworthy and gained him a household fanbase. The actor was part of daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kumkum, Maayka, Pyaar Ka Bandhan, and also the hit reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

It was during the lockdown that Bhathena’s life went downhill and he admitted seeing one of the lowest times. Vivan told Hindustan Times, “I won’t lie it did. I would suffer certain bouts of depression.” Vivan, who back then just had a child, expressed that raising the baby was difficult because of financial constraints and despite roles being available, not getting one made him feel more frustrated.

However, post-pandemic, the actor’s career saw a quick jump and OTT saved him from the dire situation. Vivan starred in several web shows including Kafas, Bambai Meri Jaan, Raisinghani VS Raisinghani, and a Jio Cinema film Bloody Daddy. We can’t wait to see what more our charmer has to deliver further.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

