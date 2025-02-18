Meet actor who started with minor roles in Imtiaz Ali films, rose to fame with OTT, and is now gearing up for movie with Akshay Kumar

The actor we’re talking about in this piece started her career with minor roles in Imtiaz Ali’s films. She rose to fame with OTT projects. She is now gearing up for an exciting lineup of movies, among which one is with Akshay Kumar. Were you able to guess the actor? We mean Wamiqa Gabbi.

Wamiqa Gabbi started acting at a very young age. She was seen in small roles in Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s 2007 film Jab We Met and the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal (2009). These movies were directed by Imtiaz Ali. Bittoo Boss, Mausam, 83, and more, are some other titles in her filmography. Wamiqa has also worked in several Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam projects.

Wamiqa Gabbi has been a part of multiple OTT films and series. 2023 was a significant year in her career. She received a lot of acclaim for the period drama series Jubilee directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The actress also grabbed headlines for her role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller film Khufiya, co-starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. It was released on Netflix. Modern Love Mumbai and Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley are among some of her other works in the OTT space.

In 2024, Wamiqa Gabbi starred in the action thriller Baby John. The cast included Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Rajpal Yadav.

Coming to Wamiqa Gabbi’s upcoming projects, she is set to star opposite Rajkummar Rao in the time loop-themed comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf. The movie will be released in cinemas on April 10, 2025. Another 2025 release of the actress is Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jaya Bachchan.

She is also a part of the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. The Priyadarshan directorial is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Wamiqa Gabbi has an active social media presence. She constantly shares professional and personal updates on Instagram. She enjoys a following of over 5.4 million on the platform.