Meet actor who is born to veteran Bollywood director, once did movies with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and is now all set to make a comeback

Born in a family of actors and filmmakers, this Bollywood artist appeared in multiple Hindi films after making his debut in 2003 with the film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne. He completed his primary education in Dehradun and Kodaikanal with his childhood friend, actor Esha Deol.

However, after working for a while in the industry, he went on a long hiatus making his fans yearn for his comeback. Read on to learn more about this B-town actor.

Main Hoon Na actor Zayed Khan is all set to return to showbiz

In his second stint, actor Zayed Khan shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and others in Farah Khan’s movie Main Hoon Na. The film is the biggest hit of his career which also won him several nominations. Born to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan, he started his acting journey in 2003 and went on to star in films like Shabd, Dus, Yuvvraaj, Blue, and many others.

He was also part of Siddharth Anand's romantic comedy-drama film Anjaana Anjaani starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. Back in 2015, he was seen in the comedy thriller film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene after which he took a long break from showbiz. But a couple of months ago, the actor made his fans excited by announcing that he is all set to return after 20 long years.

Khan dropped a picture of himself and penned, “Hello people! With your love & support, its been “20 YEARS” for me in the industry. As then, once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just round the corner and I can’t wait to share it with you guys!!!! Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass.!!!”

Take a look:

The actor married his childhood friend Malaika Parekh in 2005 with whom he has two children. He is also closely related to actor Fardeen Khan who returned to the acting realm with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is his sister while actor Feroz Khan is his uncle.

Zayed also penned an appreciation post on Fardeen’s comeback to showbiz. Sharing a picture with him, he penned, “Brothers forever. Proud of all the effort you’ve put towards your resurrection FK. @fardeenfkhan #family #Brothers #brotherhood.”

Take a look:

We are excited to watch Zayed Khan on the big screen again. Are you?

