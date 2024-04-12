Meet actress who started acting in theater, did 46 films in 19 years and later went on to become huge OTT star

Several actors and actresses who dreamed of becoming successful in the industry had begun their acting journey in theaters. After trying hard, some become popular faces while some console themselves with the phrase 'better luck next time.' This article will tell the story of one such actress who began her acting career in theaters and gradually became one of the famous OTT stars.

Today's pick for us is none other than the talented Radhika Apte. Let's have a brief read of her career.

Radhika Apte did 46 films in 19 years

Known as the queen of OTT and 'Netflix's favorite girl,' Radhika Apte is one of the talented actresses who is loved by the audiences.

Radhika started her acting in theatre and made her film debut with a small role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! She got her first lead role in the 2009 Bengali film Antaheen.

In 19 years of her career, she has worked in Hindi Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and English films in over 46 films. During COVID-19, she focused on OTT and became a household name for her brilliant acting skills.

Radhika, who has been in the OTT space for almost five years, has worked in many series across genres. She has played all kinds of roles in films and web series. She is best known for her roles in Sacred Games, Ghoul, OK Computer, Raat Akeli Hai, Lust Stories, Monica, O My Darling, and Made in Heaven season 2.

Talking about her personal life, Radhika Apte has been married to London-based musician, Benedict Taylor, since 2012.

Radhika Apte's recent projects

Radhika Apte was recently seen in Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir mystery thriller film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She had a cameo in the film and was seen playing the role of Rosie. The film was released in theaters in January and currently streaming on Netflix.

She was also seen in Made In Heaven Season 2. She played the role of Dalit woman Pallavi Menke. The story follows two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing secrets and lies.

