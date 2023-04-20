Report: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Roka is done; Will Priyanka Chopra attend her wedding in October?

These days Parineeti Chopra fans are only eager to get only one answer from her and that is ‘when is she getting married?’ Ever since she was snapped with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, the rumours about their wedding have been fuelled. In fact, the rumoured lovebirds were once even spotted together at the Mumbai airport together. The latest incidents like the actress getting spotted outside Manish Malhotra’s home and the silver band on her finger has somewhere added fuel to the fire of her wedding news. Now a source close to the couple has opened up about their wedding in India Today.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

According to reports in India Today, the source close to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have revealed that their roka is done. The source further added that it was a family affair and that they are both happy. “The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.” Another interesting fact that has come out is that the actress’ sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra too will be in India around the same time. She will be apparently visiting India to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival as she is the chairperson. Sources indicate that Parineeti’s wedding will coincide with her sister's visit to India.

Parineeti Chopra spotted arriving at Manish Malhotra's house

Parineeti Chopra was recently seen arriving at designer Manish Malhotra's house. She was sporting a white formal pantsuit styled with a black crop top. She paired her look with a matching chic handbag and black heels. Soon after she stepped out of her car, the actress was seen posing for the paparazzi. However, she couldn't stop blushing. The paparazzi asked her about the wedding and she was seen reacting like a shy bride-to-be. She couldn't wait to enter Manish's house to avoid the wedding questions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Parineeti Chopra's appearance at Manish Malhotra's house adds fuel to wedding reports; Actress blushes