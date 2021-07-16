Report: Raghubir Yadav’s wife Purnima alleges the actor is not paying her alimony: I had to mortgage my gold

Raghubir Yadav and his wife Purnima have been estranged since 1995. Scroll further to know what she said.

Raghubir Yadav’s divorce alimony case has recently come to light yet again. His estranged wife Purnima Kharga has alleged that the ‘Peepli Live’ actor has not been paying her divorce alimony. According to a report in ETimes, wife Purnima has mentioned that she and the actor have not been able to come to the same page regarding the divorce alimony amount. It is said in the report that Raghubir’s legal counsel has mentioned that the amount being asked as alimony is unaffordable. Purnima said in the report that Raghubir has not been paying the monthly maintenance amount on time.

According to the ETimes report, Purnima spoke about the divorce alimony matter and said, “Last year, there was a point where I was unpaid for 5 months. This delay, in turn, cost me my house in Yari Road. I couldn't pay the rent in time and had to face humiliation. Thereafter, I am living on loans. Also, I had to mortgage my gold. This year too, I went unpaid for 4 months. Two months before the date in court, I was given Rs 80,000 which was for 2 months." ETimes reported that they tried to contact the actor to get his statement on the matter though he did not answer any calls or messages.

Raghubir Yadav’s lawyer Shalini told ETimes, “There is no point making the war between Raghubir and Purnima ugly. Purnima is asking for an exorbitant amount, else my client would have settled it by now. Raghubir is 71 and Purnima should rather understand." Purnima’a layer Ishika Tolani retaliated by saying, “My client has to bear the brunt of living such a hard life, and Raghubir should pay up as per her expectations. Purnima has looked after their son as a mother and father both." Purnima also told ETimes that, “Raghubir has now even blocked our son’s number on his phone. Otherwise, they were in touch, off and on."

