Report: Raj Kundra shot adult films in '2 deluxe hotels' for OTT, Maharashtra Police files chargesheet

Raj Kundra , businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband is currently hitting the headlines again as the Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a charge sheet against him for shooting obscene/porn videos in two 'deluxe hotels' in the suburbs reported ETimes, which has been filed before a court last week. Apart from Raj, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala, and cameraman Raju Dubey have also been accused. The charge sheet further stated that all four of them circulated obscene content on various OTT platforms for financial gain.

Earlier, in 2021, the Cyber Police had filed a case in 2019 that claimed that Raj Kundra, Director of Armsprime Media Ltd. was engaged in producing and distributing obscene videos on certain websites. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19, last year, along with 10 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films, which sent shock waves across the country. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Later, he was sent to judicial custody till July 23, 2021. In September, Raj was granted bail in a pornography case by a magistrate court and walked out of the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000.

Raj Kundra has kept a low profile

Ever since his bail in September 2021, Raj Kundra has kept a low profile in the public eye. In fact, whenever he steps out, Raj Kundra completely covers himself with a full face mask and a hoodie.

About Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

To note, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009, at a private lavish ceremony in Khandala. They are parents to a son, Viaan, who was born in 2012, and a daughter, Samisha, whom they welcomed in 2020 via surrogacy.