Report: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to resume shoot for last schedule of Brahmastra in Budapest post August

Reportedly Ranbir and Alia will start the shoot once the entire crew is fully vaccinated.

Brahmastra is one of the biggest and most awaited films of recent times. The film went on the floor in 2018 and since then fans have been gearing up for the release. Brahmastra is announced as a trilogy that stars , , Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna in leading parts. Ayan Mukerjee directorial has previously skipped release dates and an official one is not announced yet. The film that has been shot in multiple schedules reportedly resumed filming in February 2021 but lead actor Ranbir Kapoor caught COVID 19 followed by Alia Bhatt, who also got contracted by the virus.

According to a report in a news portal, Ayan Mukerji is gearing up to film the last schedule of his magnum opus in Budapest. With international flights likely to resume post-August, the crew will reportedly fly to Budapest and give final touches to the film. Brahmastra has had a long journey so far in the making considering Ayan Mukerji has not directed a feature film since 2013 despite delivering a blockbuster called ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. As mentioned in the report, Ranbir and Alia will kickstart the shoot once the entire crew is vaccinated and it is safe to shoot.

Maharashtra had imposed a Janta curfew a few weeks ago because of which no shoots of any kind were permitted in Mumbai. The government has now lifted the restrictions and several shootings have started to commence including films and televisions amongst others. Talking to Midday earlier regarding Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor described the film as, “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable.”

