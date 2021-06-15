Report: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sea view Bandra residence is up for rent

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra residence is reportedly up for lease for Rs 4 lakh a month.

The actor par excellence and a star who made his place in the hearts of the audience, Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered by millions of his fans on his death anniversary. According to a report in Times of India, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra residence is up for rent. Reportedly the apartment is up for lease for Rs 4 Lakh a month. As mentioned in the report, a celebrity broker spoke about the apartment and said, “The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant." The broker added, “Because of the pandemic, the property hasn’t received that many enquiries. The few interested buyers who have showed up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput."

Reportedly the realty firm mentioned that the owner of the apartment is sure that the place is bound to go to lease considering the quality of location. The broker further added, “It is a beautiful sea view apartment and is ideal for creative minds and a good home from those who migrate to Mumbai for work. Once the pandemic ends and the world opens up to India again, we’re expecting renewed interest from expats and the corporate world, too. This house attracts people who like vibrations and the scenic view."

Sushant Singh Rajput was remembered by a tremendous number of fans and celebrities on social media. Several of his cinema collaborators including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Abhishek Kapoor, and Mukesh Chhabra amongst others took to their social media and remembered the late actor. Sushant’s last released film stands to be Dil Bechara, which made a special place in the hearts of fans.

