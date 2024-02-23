REPORT: The Archies star Suhana Khan purchases expensive property in Alibaug; find out DEETS

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, has just started her acting career in Zoya Akhtar's production, The Archies. Ever since the release, she's been getting a lot of love and support on social media. Suhana has a large fan base on her social media handle. Recently, it has been reported that the young actress has bought a sprawling property in Alibaug.

Suhana Khan invests in a property in Alibaug

Recently it has been reported as per ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and young actress, Suhana Khan has recently purchased a large property in Alibaug, near Mumbai.

According to Hindustan Times, IndexTap.com accessed the documents and also got to know that the actress has bought farmland in Thal village for ₹9.5 crore. She has paid a stamp duty of ₹57 lakh for the purchase. The parcel's size in Thal village, located in Raigad, Alibaug, is 78,361 square feet, according to the documents. As per the portal, The registration of the transaction took place on February 13, 2024. In June of the previous year, she had purchased agricultural land spanning 1.5 acres with three structures on it in Alibaug, Raigad district, for ₹12.91 crore. Thal village is situated just a 12-minute drive away from Alibaug town.

