Report: Yo Yo Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar get divorced; Singer pays Rs 1 crore alimony

Popular singer-rapper-musician, Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar have officially parted ways. However, if reports are to be believed, this divorce was a costly affair as the singer had to pay a whopping Rs 1 crore as settlement as alimony.

As per a report published by India Today, Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar reached a settlement for alimony and maintenance during mediation proceedings in Delhi's Saket Court on Thursday, September 8. As reported by the publication, Honey Singh gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini Talwar in a sealed envelope during the hearing in the presence of judge Vinod Kumar. The next hearing of the case will be on 20 March 2023.

In August last year, the Indian music composer opened up about his equation with Shalini Talwar. Even back then, the singer said that the allegations levied by his then-wife were false and malicious.

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family, my old parents and younger sister who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature (sic),” he wrote in an Instagram post.