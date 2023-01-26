'Reports not true about gifts to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul', confirms Suniel Shetty's spokesperson

After dating each other for quite some time, love birds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 in an intimate ceremony. The couple chose to opt for a low-key wedding and decided to get married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. Their wedding was attended by their close friends from the industry and family members. After tying the knot, Athiya and KL Rahul shared dreamy pictures from the wedding and officially announced it on social media. After the wedding, it was reported that the newlyweds received swanky gifts from Virat Kohli , MS Dhoni and Salman Khan. However, Suniel's spokesperson has now denied the reports.

Earlier, it was reported that the Indian cricketer received the latest model BMW car worth Rs. 2.70 Crore from Virat. It was also said that Dhoni gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja Bike worth Rs. 80 Lakh as a wedding gift. Reportedly, Salman gifted an Audi car to the love birds. Reports also claimed that Suniel and Mana Shetty gifted a lavish apartment worth Rs 50 crore to Athiya and KL Rahul. Now, Suniel Shetty's spokesperson has rubbished the reports. The spokesperson called the reports 'baseless'. The statement read, "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their wedding

Athiya and KL Rahul, who have been dating since 2019, shared wedding pictures with a sweet note. The couple looked all things gorgeous in the pictures. Their post read, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."