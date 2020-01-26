Republic Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma & other stars celebrate 71st Republic Day

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today, January 26. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and others took to social media to wish fans a Happy Republic Day 2020.

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today. Early risers are busy watching the Republic Day 2020 parade while there are others who are revisiting patriotic movies like Border, Uri: The Surgical Strike and more. However, Bollywood stars are making sure that they wish their fans before they get busy with their schedules on the national holiday. is one of the many stars who took to social media to wish his fandom. The actor took to Twitter to wish his followers.

Sharing a picture on the occasion, SRK wrote, "Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all." Kiara Advani joined Shah Rukh in wishing everyone on Republic Day. "Let’s spread the colour of love and togetherness. Happy Republic Day everyone!" she said, sharing a picture.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal kept his Republic Day tradition going as he revisited the society he grew up in to play a game of cricket. "26th January night cricket ritual with all my childhood friends in the society I grew up in. This day, every year, since the past almost 20 years. Now everyone’s gone their own way but this is that one night in the year when we all get together. Now whatsapp groups, no calls, no coordination... we just meet and play, all night. Bliss! #HappyRepublicDay," he wrote, sharing a video from the game last night.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana held up the pride and the national flag in both hands to celebrate Republic Day and show his support to the LGBTQ community.

Check out Bollywood wishing fans on Republic Day 2020 below:

Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all. pic.twitter.com/d8cXzIhBj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2020

